(Natural News) InfoWars.com, one of the leading voices in independent media, is breaking a bombshell story tonight, revealing what appears to be strong evidence that the Jeffrey Epstein young girl trafficking network is still operational and still recruiting girls. As InfoWars is now reporting: In an in-depth, extremely important interview, Alex Jones and a guest……BREAKING: Epstein trafficking network STILL operational, finds InfoWars investigation… photos, videos — NaturalNews.com
BREAKING: Epstein trafficking network STILL operational, finds InfoWars investigation… photos, videos — NaturalNews.com Dienstag, Dez 24 2019
UNCATEGORIZED 12:46