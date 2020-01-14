(Natural News) The United States of America no longer has a free press as of December 2019. Press freedom was already in danger, as Mark Levin noted, as journalists became political activists in the Obama era, and feuded with the president in the Trump era. But press freedom could have thrived in a more openly partisan……Pollak: Media, tech self-censorship over ‘whistleblower’ marks death of free press in United States — NaturalNews.com
Pollak: Media, tech self-censorship over ‘whistleblower’ marks death of free press in United States — NaturalNews.com Dienstag, Jan 14 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 10:31