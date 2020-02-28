Bending to Zionist power, fake Christians – Supporting Israel and its support for the invasion of Europe by radical Islamists Assad loves and is loved by the 3 million Christians of Syria Lies and chutzpah run rampant in the dystopia in which we live. Here is Christian Broadcast Network (CBN) promoting support for the…CBN Tells Christians How wonderful it is that Israelis are Supporting the Invasion of Europe! — David Duke.com
CBN Tells Christians How wonderful it is that Israelis are Supporting the Invasion of Europe! — David Duke.com Freitag, Feb 28 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 18:55