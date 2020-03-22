The new coronavirus is taking the world by storm, but there is some good news that’s come out recently. The estimates of the death rate have significantly lowered, with some studies emphasizing a one percent death rate. Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, wrote (in the New England…99% of Those Who’ve Died From COVID 19 Had Other Illness, Italy Says — Collective Evolution
99% of Those Who’ve Died From COVID 19 Had Other Illness, Italy Says — Collective Evolution Sonntag, Mrz 22 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 20:35