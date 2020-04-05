COVID-19 is a condition of oxygen deprivation, not pneumonia… VENTILATORS may be causing the lung damage, not the virus | COVID-19 patients need …
COVID-19 is a condition of oxygen deprivation, not pneumonia… VENTILATORS may be causing the lung damage, not the virus | COVID-19 patients need oxygen, they do not need pressure | This is critically important and raises huge questions about the origins of the coronavirus and whether there is some additional external factor beyond the virus that may be causing a combined effect that results in severe oxygen deprivation
— Weiterlesen truth11.com/2020/04/05/bombshell-plea-from-nyc-icu-doctor-covid-19-is-a-condition-of-oxygen-deprivation-not-pneumonia-ventilators-may-be-causing-the-lung-damage-not-the-virus-covid-19-patients-need-oxygen-they-do-n/
COVID-19 is a condition of oxygen deprivation, not pneumonia… VENTILATORS may be causing the lung damage, not the virus | COVID-19 patients need … Sonntag, Apr 5 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 16:33