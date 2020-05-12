Breaking News: German Forensic Professor Calls Out COVID Lies on TV — Menschenkind

Ursprünglich veröffentlicht auf Truth To Power: The Hysteria Of Covid19 Is Completely Exaggerated. There Is NO Killer Virus! Head Of Forensic Medicine in Hamburg, Germany calls out COVID lies of Merkel & Trump on live TV. He analysed EVERY “Coronavirus death” in Hamburg. Here’s what he found… Link To Banned Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb5a5080c7b140079489860