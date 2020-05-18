When something is repeated over and over, it often has the capacity to put us to sleep. But occasionally, it has the opposite effect. Sometimes in the wake of redundant messaging our senses are aroused to a bitter taste or a stale odor that tells us something is just not right. I had such an…Another Reason Why This ‘Pandemic’ Is Looking More Like A Social Engineering Experiment — Collective Evolution
Another Reason Why This ‘Pandemic’ Is Looking More Like A Social Engineering Experiment — Collective Evolution Montag, Mai 18 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 16:14