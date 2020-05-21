Masks are deliberately dehumanizing. Scientific studies show that healthy people wearing masks lowers their immunity and offers no protection. Dehumanizing masks have sadly become a part of the new normal in many states and nations around the world. Many local and state governments are forcing people to wear them, and many businesses are dutifully toeing…Unmasking the Truth: Studies Show Dehumanizing Masks Weaken You and Don’t Protect You — The Freedom Articles
