Spiro Skouras is back with this report about the galloping Globalism we’ve got going on. The UN has just launched a new website for the New World Order Project (yes, that’s what it’s called) that aims “to advance a new economic paradigm, a new political order, and more broadly, a new world order for humankind,…New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan and the UN’s Official NWO Website as the CDC Goes Door to Door — Forbidden Knowledge TV
New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan and the UN’s Official NWO Website as the CDC Goes Door to Door — Forbidden Knowledge TV Montag, Mai 25 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 10:53