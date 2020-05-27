Derrick Broze breaks down the latest in air travel, including calls for immunity passports and contact tracing. Sources: YOUR “IMMUNITY PASSPORT” FUTURE BEGINS TO MATERIALIZE AS AIRLINES CALL FOR DIGITAL ID TRACKING SYSTEMS Covipass Clear’s Health Pass TSA working on plan to check temperatures at some American airports Support our work AND get a free…Immunity Passports Are Coming to Airlines, Will You Still Fly? — The Conscious Resistance Network
Immunity Passports Are Coming to Airlines, Will You Still Fly? — The Conscious Resistance Network Mittwoch, Mai 27 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 12:29