Children’s Health Defense.org Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children’s Health Defense Bill Gates is the world’s largest vaccine producer and the single largest donor to the World Health Organization (WHO)—since President Trump halted U.S. support pending an investigation of WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis—and the CDC Foundation. Those agencies are now marketing arms for […]How Bill Gates Controls Global Messaging and Censorship — Truth11
How Bill Gates Controls Global Messaging and Censorship — Truth11 Montag, Jun 1 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 10:47