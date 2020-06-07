Spiro Skouras just produced this excellent report about how the technocrats are transforming our world and our biology without our say. The US is currently experiencing a scripted destabilization campaign, as previously deployed in dozens of other countries over the past 7 decades by the CIA but this time, directed inwards. He says the coronavirus…Problem Reaction Solution: How COVID-19 Leads to Global Governance and Complete Control — Forbidden Knowledge TV
Problem Reaction Solution: How COVID-19 Leads to Global Governance and Complete Control — Forbidden Knowledge TV Sonntag, Jun 7 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 09:58