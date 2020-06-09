Huge Victory for Humanity as Khazarian Mafia’s Long-planned 666 Revolution Fizzles — Truth11

Benjamin Fulford, June 8th, 2020 The forces of light scored a huge victory against the Khazarian Satanists as their long-planned 2020/06/06/.06 offensive was stopped dead in its tracks, multiple sources agree. Instead of massive bloodshed involving armed demonstrators (million man occupation of the white house) and the U.S. military, there was a small, peaceful march […]

