COVID antibody tests are subject to false positives and all manner of interpretation, opening the door for them to be used as tools of control. COVID antibody tests are going to become a focus, now that many states and nations have partially or fully lifted their lockdown restrictions. As we enter another chapter in the…COVID Antibody Tests: Here Comes More Trickery and Fakery — The Freedom Articles
COVID Antibody Tests: Here Comes More Trickery and Fakery — The Freedom Articles Donnerstag, Jun 18 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 14:10