California-based whistleblower is stepping forward and sounding the alarm on door-to-door “contact tracing” campaigns which are under way right now, justified by the coronavirus pandemic government response. These campaigns will be escalated to forced vaccinations and FEMA kidnappings of “dissenters” who refuse vaccines, we’ve learned. This video features a whistleblower we’re referring to as “contact traced,” who…Contact Tracing Whistleblower Warns of Door-To-Door Forced Vaccinations and FEMA Kidnapping Campaigns — WorldTruth.Tv
Contact Tracing Whistleblower Warns of Door-To-Door Forced Vaccinations and FEMA Kidnapping Campaigns — WorldTruth.Tv Dienstag, Jun 23 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 22:57