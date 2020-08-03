Dylan Eleven Truth11.com This is a real protest. The protest that we should have done as a global population, but was robbed of us by BLM Antifa fake Soros backed violent attacks and pointless destruction by design. This is a true protest that calls out the lies of the COVID-19 scam and makes the statement […]Freedom Parade Berlin: 1,300,000 Germans Protest Covid Pandemic! | Protesters chant „We are the people, We are fed up, Stop with the lies, Today marks the end of the pandemic!“ — Truth11
Freedom Parade Berlin: 1,300,000 Germans Protest Covid Pandemic! | Protesters chant „We are the people, We are fed up, Stop with the lies, Today marks the end of the pandemic!“ — Truth11 Montag, Aug 3 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 17:33