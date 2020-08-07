Jerusalem Post Tacitly Admits that Israel Was Behind Beirut Terrorist Attack! — David Duke.com

@RealDavidDuke 25m· https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/nasrallah-threatened-to-blow-up-israel-with-same-chemicals-as-beirut-blast-637582 Zionists tacitly admit that they were behind the murderous & horrific Beirut bomb blast, biggest since Hiroshima. Jerusalem Post admits Mossad knew about the explosive stores & allege Hezbollah threatened them. Zios always cry when they strike you! Also the ship owner who sent it in was Grechushkin, a Jewish surname from…