Is this article ‘fake news?’ No, because the statement in the title that reads “we have a lot of evidence that it’s a fake story all over the world” is an actual quote from a representative of the group discussed in the article. The statement was said. Whether or not what the quote says is true,…“We Have A Lot of Evidence That It’s A Fake Story All Over The World” – German Doctors on COVID-19 — Collective Evolution
“We Have A Lot of Evidence That It’s A Fake Story All Over The World” – German Doctors on COVID-19 — Collective Evolution Montag, Aug 17 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 22:06