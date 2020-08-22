Many months ago people began asking me whether I thought the COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory. From a factual perspective, I told them that at the moment most governments and their leaders have stated they would highly encourage the vaccine but that it wouldn’t be mandatory. People sighed a sense of relief. But then I…COVID-19 Vaccines Could Become Mandatory. Here’s How It Might Work — Collective Evolution
COVID-19 Vaccines Could Become Mandatory. Here’s How It Might Work — Collective Evolution Samstag, Aug 22 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 19:31