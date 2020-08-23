Viruses Are Exosomes, Which are Excretions Of Toxic Cells | Exosomes Are Not Transmittable | Hydroxychloroquine Works By Digesting Toxins, Not Viruses | COVID-19 Is A Completely Manufactured Fake Pandemic, There Is No Virus Or Disease | the Real Truth About Hydroxychloroquine – It Is Part of the Alice in Wonderland Program — Truth11