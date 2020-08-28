(Natural News) If you’re wondering why major news companies like the New York Times and USA Today as well as NBC News and PBS — and many many more — seldom publish negative stories about the problems and vaccine disasters (deaths) caused by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — they have been paid de……Bill Gates gave hundreds of millions in bribes to MSM, newspapers, TV news companies to bury negative stories about Gates Foundation — NaturalNews.com
Bill Gates gave hundreds of millions in bribes to MSM, newspapers, TV news companies to bury negative stories about Gates Foundation — NaturalNews.com Freitag, Aug 28 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 08:55