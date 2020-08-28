Ramola D | Report | August 27, 2020 Momentous events are occurring in Germany today as awakened Germans prepare for a second immense march in Berlin on Saturday, August 29, when millions of Germans and people worldwide are scheduled to come to Berlin once more to stand up against the insane „Corona Crisis“. Reports from […]BREAKING: Germans Claim Peace Treaty to World War I — Letters Sent to Presidents Putin and Trump — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen
BREAKING: Germans Claim Peace Treaty to World War I — Letters Sent to Presidents Putin and Trump — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen Freitag, Aug 28 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 08:48