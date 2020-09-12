Dylan Eleven Truth11.com Truth11 would like to remind us all that no planes were used to bring down the twin towers or the pentagon. Below is clear, UN-edited footage. See for yourself. First the pentagon, this is the missing camera footage that the media lost and could not show. It shows clearly a missile flying […]On The Anniversary of 9/11 We Remind Us All That No Planes Were Used | Two Videos Showing The Real Footage — Truth11
UNCATEGORIZED 19:34