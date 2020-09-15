Masks DO NOT Protect Anyone – Even In Operating Rooms! – In Fact it is the Opposite — Truth11

Benjamin Fulford.net September 14, 2020 Dear Benjamin Fulford, https://naturallyhealthynews.com/masking-the-truth/ “As a person who went to medical school, I was shocked when I read Neil Orr’s study, published in 1981 in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Dr. Orr was a surgeon in the Severalls Surgical Unit in Colchester. And for six […]