(left, Jens Jerndal) „How can we explain that nearly every so-called sovereign country – most claiming to be democracies – obeyed the command to lock down the entire country at the drop of a word from an international health agency… Without consulting its own population or making its own research and deliberations about the tremendous long-term…Covid 19- The Motive for a Monumental Scam — henrymakow.com
Covid 19- The Motive for a Monumental Scam — henrymakow.com Donnerstag, Sep 17 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 14:02