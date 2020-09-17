Actress Blake Lively divulged horrific details about what law enforcement has told her about child trafficking, including the growing trend of actually raping and killing newborn infants. Watch Lively’s full speech at Variety’s Power of Women event below: Last year, Big League Politics reported on how discussion of pedophilia and naked pictures of children would…Top Hollywood Actress Exposes Growing Satanic Trend of Raping and Torturing Newborn Infants — WorldTruth.Tv
Top Hollywood Actress Exposes Growing Satanic Trend of Raping and Torturing Newborn Infants — WorldTruth.Tv Donnerstag, Sep 17 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 10:52