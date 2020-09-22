Dr Duke &Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK – The Evil Hypocrisy of Jewish Racist Supremacist Ruth Bader Ginsburg!! Download Today Dr. Duke and Dr. Slattery discussed the impact of Evil & Hypocritical record of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. At the same time she and the Zionist establishment in America supports Israel, Ginsburg naturally supports…Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK – The Evil Hypocrisy of Jewish Racist Supremacist Ruth Bader Ginsburg! — David Duke.com
Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK – The Evil Hypocrisy of Jewish Racist Supremacist Ruth Bader Ginsburg! — David Duke.com Dienstag, Sep 22 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 22:39