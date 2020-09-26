In March 2015, Bill Gates showed an image of the coronavirus during a TED Talk and told the audience that it was what the greatest catastrophe of our time would look like. The real threat to life, he said, is ‘not missiles, but microbes.’ When the coronavirus pandemic swept over the earth like a tsunami…Bill Gates’ Global Agenda & How We Can Resist His War On Life — Collective Evolution
