(Natural News) New CDC data confirm that the Wuhan coronavirus poses almost zero death risk in people below the age of 50 (see details below). At the same time, these data also confirm the virus remains extremely dangerous to people over the age of 70, and the CDC estimates that 1 in 18 elderly people……Based on latest CDC data, the Wuhan coronavirus poses virtually no death risk whatsoever for people under the age of 50 — NaturalNews.com
Based on latest CDC data, the Wuhan coronavirus poses virtually no death risk whatsoever for people under the age of 50 — NaturalNews.com Dienstag, Sep 29 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 11:05