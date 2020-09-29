Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock – The Bolshevik Democratic Election Takeover of the USA is a Jewish-Led Repeat of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia! Download Today Dr. Duke and British author and broadcaster Andy Hitchcock discussed the massive threat to our people should the Democrats manage to steal the presidential election. They compared it to…Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock – The Bolshevik Democratic Election Takeover of the USA is a Jewish-Led Repeat of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia! — David Duke.com
