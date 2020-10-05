De-Occulting Trump’s COVID-19 infection: A Most MASONIC Harvest Ritual

Possible scenarios occurring
- Legit Event: Events are really as they have been portrayed and Trump has contracted the corona-virus most likely from a White House aid and is undergoing medical treatment to overcome it. (I’m not buying this for a second)
- Political theater: This is a political strategy to dominate the news cycle for 1-2 weeks and return a hero who has conquered the Corona-Virus. This draws forth many storylines that are embedded in Americans’ subconscious. A. Being a predominantly Christian nation, this loosely energetically mirrors Jesus’s resurrection. Not exactly mind you, but there is a tragedy of a great man, seclusion, and a resurrection. B. This would also work on America’s subconscious because it is a primary storyline scripted into many Hollywood films. It is known as “The Journey Theme” and is a story encapsulating the mythos of Death and Resurrection. This is as ancient as spoken word itself and doesn’t necessarily deal with literal death and resurrection, so much as coming of age, or great trials and perseverance. It is also seen as “The Returned Hero” theme. Trump overcoming a sickness that is known to kill so many his age. (Most certainly a component)
- Unknown circumstances: Could it be that there was a hit or an assassination that took place and Trump has been whisked off to a secure location until it’s been dealt with? Conspiratorial? Most defiantly. However, it wouldn’t be the first time the government has lied in the course of maintaining national security.
- There is deep metaphysical work at play here. Either delivered down by the hands of those who would be out creator(s), religious folk would call this prophecy/divine intervention, etc. Or, contrived here in this earthly realm by sorcerers and workers of the ancient sciences, incorporating natural physics and knowledge of the predictable human condition in relation to our natural world. (I’m in favor of this one)
Lets do some De-Occulting…