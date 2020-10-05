Dr Duke & Dr Slattery – Why Trump is More Most Hated by the Jewish Elite than anyone since David Duke! Download Today Dr. Duke and Dr. Slattery talked about the Jewish nature of Antifa, quoting from a Jewish Daily Forward article asking whether “Jewish Antifa” had been caught of guard in Charlottesville. The fact…Dr Duke & Dr Slattery – Why Trump is More Most Hated by the Jewish Elite than anyone since David Duke! — David Duke.com
Dr Duke & Dr Slattery – Why Trump is More Most Hated by the Jewish Elite than anyone since David Duke! — David Duke.com Montag, Okt 5 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 22:58