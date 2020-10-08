(Natural News) In the latest bombshell news that threatens to expose deep state traitors across America, President Trump has ordered the “total declassification” of “all documents” related to the Russia hoax as well as Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Trump tweeted: “I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the……As Trump orders the complete declassification of all „Russia Hoax“ documents, here’s a list of TRAITORS who should be arrested and tried for TREASON — NaturalNews.com
As Trump orders the complete declassification of all „Russia Hoax“ documents, here’s a list of TRAITORS who should be arrested and tried for TREASON — NaturalNews.com Donnerstag, Okt 8 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 09:42