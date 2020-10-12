Dr Duke & Jeremy of Ky – WHO Envoy Nabarro Attacks Lockdowns as a “terrible, ghastly global catastrophe!” Agreeing with What Dr. Duke has been saying for Months! Download Today Dr. Duke and Jeremy from Kentucky discussed the new warnings from the World Health Organization that the economic lockdowns in response to the so-called pandemic…Dr Duke & Jeremy of Ky – WHO Envoy Nabarro Attacks Lockdowns as a “terrible, ghastly global catastrophe!” Agreeing with What Dr. Duke has been saying for Months! — David Duke.com
Dr Duke & Jeremy of Ky – WHO Envoy Nabarro Attacks Lockdowns as a “terrible, ghastly global catastrophe!” Agreeing with What Dr. Duke has been saying for Months! — David Duke.com Montag, Okt 12 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 19:29