Lockdown Lunacy is Typical Occult Behavior — henrymakow.com

(left, Ontario’s Satanist Premier, Doug Ford) Having banished mention of God from polite society, humanity is being inducted into a satanic cult that uses deception, intimidation, and coercion to control.C.J. Hopkins writes, a hallmark of totalitarianism is „mass conformity to a psychotic & totally delusional official narrative.“ This is typical occult behavior. Satanic cults control and exploit their members by making them…