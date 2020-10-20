(Natural News) Boeing announced on Thursday, October 1, that it has decided to end the production of its 787 Dreamliner jet in Everett, Washington. The company said that it will be consolidating the aircraft’s manufacture at its facility in Charleston, South Carolina. The move is a significant blow to the economy of the Northwestern United States….…Boeing relocating to a state without Democrat lunatics who raise taxes, punish businesses — NaturalNews.com
Boeing relocating to a state without Democrat lunatics who raise taxes, punish businesses — NaturalNews.com Dienstag, Okt 20 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 09:32