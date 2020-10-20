The Remnant‘s Michael Matt is back with the recent headlines – and his Andrew Cuomo impersonation is hysterical! Regardless of who wins the 2020 election, the “invisible enemy” remains and that, Folks, is the Globalist Cabal and their Flu d’État to install a New World Order. We see it this China Model being implemented in the…Go Trump or Go Lockdown: The World Debt Reset Program and HealthPass — Forbidden Knowledge TV
Go Trump or Go Lockdown: The World Debt Reset Program and HealthPass — Forbidden Knowledge TV Dienstag, Okt 20 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 10:13