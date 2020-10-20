(Natural News) A pro-life group has called attention to some of the ethical issues surrounding vaccines and the coronavirus vaccine in particular, especially when it comes to the vaccines being made using the cells of aborted babies and the possibility of mandatory vaccination. The Personhood Alliance issued 10 key points outlining the group’s official position……Pro-life group warns about COVID vaccines made from aborted babies, vaccine mandates — NaturalNews.com
Pro-life group warns about COVID vaccines made from aborted babies, vaccine mandates — NaturalNews.com Dienstag, Okt 20 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 09:31