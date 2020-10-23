Last week, a rare media interview given by the Trump administration’s “Vaccine Czar” offered a brief glimpse into the inner workings of the extremely secretive Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the Trump administration’s “public-private partnership” for delivering a COVID-19 vaccine to 300 million Americans by next January. What was revealed should deeply unsettle all Americans. During…Tech Giants Google, Oracle to Monitor Americans Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine — Collective Evolution
Tech Giants Google, Oracle to Monitor Americans Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine — Collective Evolution Freitag, Okt 23 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 21:08