(Natural News) Despite gaining 200,000 more votes in Wisconsin this time around compared to the 2016 election, President Trump and those who voted for him are now being told that Biden somehow squeaked out a magical victory there overnight thanks to hundreds of thousands of mystery ballots that showed up right at the last minute……FRAUD: Wisconsin supposedly achieved an impossible 88% voter turnout, but it was really just Dem ballot fraud — NaturalNews.com
Donnerstag, Nov 5 2020
