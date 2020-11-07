Overnight the State of Pennsylvania was stolen along with Georgia. (Natural News) (Article by Joe Hoft republished from TheGatewayPundit.com) Democrats made up a 700,000 vote deficit since election day to steal the state. President Trump held massive rallies in Pennsylvania before the election. President Trump had an estimated 58,000 supporters at his rally in Butler,……Pennsylvania Democrats create nearly 700,000 votes to put Joe Biden in lead since election — NaturalNews.com
