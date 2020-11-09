(Natural News) Democrats are chomping at the bit to crown Joe Biden, also known as Kamala Harris by the time Inauguration Day rolls around, as the 46th president of the United States. The chances of this actually happening, however, will greatly decrease once the Supreme Court issues a ruling in the case of Republican Party……Trump will ultimately win Pennsylvania, and here’s why — NaturalNews.com
Trump will ultimately win Pennsylvania, and here’s why — NaturalNews.com Montag, Nov 9 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 09:55