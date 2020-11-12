COMMENT: Marty!! Right on time as you called another one right! Be well my friend! Cheers, John REPLY: Biden’s adviser already said the country should be locked-down. Sources already said Biden will lock down the entire country even by executive order come February. I have been warning this is not a simple Republican v Democratic…Biden to Lockdown Entire USA Come February — Armstrong Economics
