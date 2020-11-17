Max Igan: An American Coup – 10 Million If You Can Prove Covid 19 Is Real. A private individual has put up $10M USD for anyone can prove that Covid 19 exists. Why hasn’t anyone come forward to claim this prize? The study done by Dr. Fauci revelated that people during the Spanish Flu wearing […]A private individual has put up $10M USD for anyone can prove that Covid 19 exists. Why hasn’t anyone claimed this prize? = Because it does not exist | + Masks = Bacterial Pneumonia — Truth11
A private individual has put up $10M USD for anyone can prove that Covid 19 exists. Why hasn’t anyone claimed this prize? = Because it does not exist | + Masks = Bacterial Pneumonia — Truth11 Dienstag, Nov 17 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 16:48