In the last days the MSM claimed that Austria has a world-record high in new infections with the Corona-virus. This is of course based on not really reliable test who only differ between types of viruses. In fact it is „a fake test by a fake doctor“ as a German journalist puts it. Even if it would be about infections it can’t tell us who is really sick; meanwhile we know that most infections pass by without symptoms; it’s a bit like the flu. Nevertheless the Austrian government with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is fearmongering and excercising more and more pressure on the people and the economy (as in other countries it reveals the alarming level of state corruption). Every day new shocking „revelations“ and announcements by members of the goverment should scare the population almost to death, forbidding them to leave their appartment except for a few reason and avoiding almost any human contact (no good government terrifies the people). The last step of Kurz and his handlers was to tell us that we either get mass tested or quarantined and nobody in Austria seems able to stop this madness; there are some protesters but far too few compared with other countries. But there is hope because the independence of Austria is based on the State Treaty of 1955 where signatory powers like the US guarantee us human rights, personal freedom, democracy, rule of law and independence. With provisions of the State Treaty I make an appeal to President Donald Trump to protect us from a government which clearly acts on behalf of hostile foreign interests undermining not only Austria; there are many ties of the network here to perpetrators in the US.

Dear Mr. President,

in one of your speeches you encouraged your supporters not to be afraid to be labelled as outsiders, but to go their own way no matter what others might think. This is exactly why I address you because you understand what it is to uncover one layer after the other of sabotage, treason, operations against the constitution, against the people going on; it’s always with complicity of the MSM. When the „pandemic“ begun, I instantly thought it might be hybrid warfare given how MSM and many governments tried to intimidate the people, telling them they’d kill their grandparents if meeting them; and all this coordinated as if somebody just had to press one button. Now exactly the same is happening, no matter how much of investigation courageous doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, independent journalists, some politicians and many others have done and made public via internet. A PsyOp targets the emotions – which are no feelings coming from deep inside yourself – to cut off rational thinking. That is why even clear observations making most of the pandemic mere exaggeration (or swindle) don’t reach those triggered. One example is very much present to you and your supporters, the crowds of Biden supporters after Election Day who voted by mail before November 3rd „because of the virus“. Many still open minded people question the Corona narrative with other examples like crowds are okay at a certain place but not somewhere else or at a specific time but not earlier or later. What the Austrian „government“ does is against the State Treaty from 1955 in which signatory powers like the US guarantee us human rights, democracy, rule of law, independence.

