We are starting to see criminal prosecutions for creating fraudulent votes/registrations. In California, two men were charged with creating 8,000 fake registrations to influence the election. This is going to get really crazy as more and more of these begin to be prosecuted. There was an attempt in Florida to register 400 dead people.2 Men Charged with Creating 8,000 Fake Voter Registrations — Armstrong Economics
Mittwoch, Nov 18 2020
