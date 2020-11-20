(If the video above does not play please consider disabling Ad Block) Derrick Broze breaks down a recent statement from General Perna related to Operation Warp Speed and the distribution of the COVID vaccine. Watch on Bitchute / Odysee / Minds / Flote / Hive Sources: Briefing with Senior Officials on Operation Warp Speed and…Did This General Say ALL Americans Will Be Vaccinated? #COVID1984 — The Conscious Resistance Network
Did This General Say ALL Americans Will Be Vaccinated? #COVID1984 — The Conscious Resistance Network Freitag, Nov 20 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 13:38