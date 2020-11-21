In the latest episode of This Week with Mary & Polly, Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense’s vice chair and general counsel, and Polly Tommey, co-producer of “Vaxxed,” discuss why we must push back against mass COVID vaccinations … and more. Children’s Health Defense Team Conversation-at-a-Glance The latest news from Pfizer and Moderna on how “preliminary analysis” shows their vaccines […]‘We Will Get Through This’ — How to Resist Governments’ COVID Vaccine Campaigns — Truth11
‘We Will Get Through This’ — How to Resist Governments’ COVID Vaccine Campaigns — Truth11 Samstag, Nov 21 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 21:53