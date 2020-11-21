Will You Thrive During the Technocracy? — The Conscious Resistance Network

Derrick Broze asks whether or not you are ready to thrive during the rise of the technocratic police state, mandatory vaccinations, and peer pressure to conform. Join Freedom Cells: https://www.freedomcells.org https://pinecast.com/listen/c591aeaa-9d5b-4920-90a9-2d884f407955.mp3 Watch on Minds / Flote / Hive / Bitchute / Odysee Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with…