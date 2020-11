UNCATEGORIZED haunebu7 10:52

Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space 3 weeks 3 days before Alan Shepard became the first American in space, and they died 30 years 3 months 3 weeks 3 days apart – – the exact same span as Shepard being born 30 years 3 months 3 weeks 3 days before the KGB was formed.